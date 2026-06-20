Another jumbo rampage at Jalpaiguri's Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate

An elephant herd went on a rampage at the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday night, nearly 24 hours after another herd damaged an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre and a health and wellness centre there.

Sources said on Thursday night, a group of elephants from the Gorumara National Park damaged two ICDS centres, a health & wellness centre and a private school.

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The elephants first entered the health and wellness centre in search of food. They broke down the doors and damaged the furniture. The herd then walked into an ICDS centre, rampaging through the kitchen.

The jumbos later entered the office of a private English-medium school and destroyed books, notebooks, chairs and tables.

The herd stormed into another ICDS centre in the Beach Line area of the garden. They consumed and scattered rice and flour stored for midday meals, ruining the supplies.

“The herd went on a rampage for around two hours before returning to the forest. This is the second incident in the past 24 hours and we are spending sleepless nights. Frequent power outages at night have increased the elephant attacks,” said Baban Lohar, a worker in the garden.

Amrita Jirasuri, who is in charge of one of the ICDS centres, said that services at the centre would continue.

“We have informed the panchayat and other authorities concerned about the elephant attack. The centre needs to be repaired,” she said.

The forest department has intensified patrolling across the garden. They are also monitoring the movement of elephants in forest areas near the garden, said a source.