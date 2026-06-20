Assault finger at associate of TMC civic chief in Malda

A booth president of the BJP in Malda has filed a complaint with police, alleging that his brother was assaulted at their residence late on Thursday night by a man linked to local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Koushik Sarkar, the complainant who serves as the shakti kendra pramukh (booth president) of the BJP in ward eight of Malda town, alleged that Jiten Roy, the accused, is a close associate of local Trinamool councillor Kakali Choudhury and her husband Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of the Trinamool-run Englishbazar municipality.

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According to Sarkar, the incident took place at his residence in the Dakshin Baluchar area while he was away from home.

“Yesterday night, Jiten Roy came to my house and asked my brother Bhaskar about my whereabouts. I was not at home, and suddenly he assaulted my brother. Bhaskar sustained serious injuries, and Jiten fled the spot,” he claimed.

Sarkar further alleged that he and his family have faced repeated attacks due to their active support for the BJP.

“We cannot remain silent anymore. That is why I have lodged a police complaint,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Biswajit Roy, general secretary of BJP’s Malda south organisational district unit, alleged that a section of Trinamool leaders and supporters is continuing acts of intimidation despite the party’s political setbacks.

“Some Trinamool leaders and their associates are still indulging in violence. Such hooliganism will not be tolerated anymore. The police must act promptly against the accused and those who encouraged him,” Roy said.

Kakali Choudhury, the local councillor, however, could not be contacted. Calls made to her went unanswered.

However, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, her husband and the civic chairman, denied any political connection to the incident and termed it a fallout of a personal dispute.

“I know both the complainant and the accused. From what I understand, it appears to be a personal matter. Our names have been dragged into the issue only to defame us politically. We have no involvement in this incident,” Choudhury said.