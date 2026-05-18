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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Bengal CID reopens 59 cases linked to 2021 post-poll violence for fresh examination

An officer said that 458 new inquiries have started and 181 fresh FIRs registered so far

PTI Published 18.05.26, 03:49 PM
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The Bengal CID has initiated fresh action in connection with complaints related to the 2021 post-poll violence, with 458 new inquiries started and 181 fresh FIRs registered so far, an officer said on Monday.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also reopened 59 cases in which final reports had earlier been submitted, he said.

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"In view of the complaints received relating to post-poll violence in 2021, necessary legal action is being taken in accordance with procedure," a senior CID officer said.

The CID officer said the agency was also revisiting cases that had earlier been closed.

"So far, 59 cases where final reports had been submitted have been reopened for further examination. The process is continuing," the officer added.

The 2021 post-poll violence in the state had triggered widespread political controversy and led to multiple investigations following allegations of attacks, intimidation and displacement of people in several districts after the assembly election results were announced.

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