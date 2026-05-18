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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Bengal: Police arrest son of 'fugitive' TMC MLA Dilip Mondal for firearm possession

Allegations had earlier surfaced against him for threatening political opponents, following which a police complaint was lodged

PTI Published 18.05.26, 02:47 PM
Absconding TMC MLA Dilip Mondal during the rally

Absconding TMC MLA Dilip Mondal during the rally Videograb

Police have arrested the son of "absconding" TMC MLA Dilip Mondal, along with five others, for allegedly possessing firearms, from Bakkhali-Fraserganj area of Bengal, a senior officer said on Monday.

A joint team of the West Bengal Police and Diamond Harbour district police apprehended them late on Sunday, he said.

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"Arghya Mondal and the others were found to be in possession of firearms. Two pistols and six mobile phones were seized during the operation," the officer said.

All the accused were brought to the Diamond Harbour police station for questioning, he said.

Arghya Mondal was also allegedly threatening BJP workers and supporters, the officer said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal, who represents the Bishnupur constituency, is "absconding" and search is underway to trace him, police said.

Allegations had earlier surfaced against him for threatening political opponents, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Police had conducted raids at two houses linked to the MLA in Pailan area on May 14.

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