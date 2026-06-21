Bengal: Bus-truck collision amid heavy rain leaves four dead, 30 injured, CM announces compensation for kin

Four persons were killed and at least 30 others injured after a bus hit a stationary truck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-27 near Ulladabri when the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus travelling from Maynaguri to Domohani in Paschim Bardhaman district rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside around 11.30 am.

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The impact left the front portion of the bus mangled and trapped several passengers inside, prompting a rescue operation by police and local authorities.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government would provide compensation to the families of the deceased and injured persons, and bear the cost of treatment of those undergoing medical care.

Jalpaiguri SP Sujata Kumari Beena Pani said four deaths had been confirmed so far, and at least 30 passengers had sustained injuries in the accident.

"Four persons died in the accident, and around 30 others sustained injuries. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the accident," the SP said.

"Prima facie, adverse weather and slippery road conditions may have contributed to the accident, but the exact cause will be known only after a detailed investigation," a senior police officer said.

In a post on X, CM Adhikari said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident at Ulladabri Jorabadh on NH-27 and extended condolences to the families of those killed.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," he said.

Adhikari said the next of kin of each deceased victim would receive Rs 5 lakh, while those grievously injured would be provided Rs 1 lakh and passengers with minor injuries Rs 50,000 as compensation.

The CM said the Jalpaiguri district administration and police were carrying out rescue and relief operations and added that he had asked North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik and Minister of State for Transport Anandamay Barman to coordinate with district authorities and oversee rescue efforts.