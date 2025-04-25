MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP leader alleges 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during Asansol protest

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also shared the video on his X handle

PTI Published 25.04.25, 02:12 PM
BJP leaders Tapas Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Arjun Singh and others take part in a candlelight march under the banner of 'Shree Ram Swabhiman Parishad' to pay respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

BJP leaders Tapas Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Arjun Singh and others take part in a candlelight march under the banner of 'Shree Ram Swabhiman Parishad' to pay respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 PTI

A West Bengal BJP leader on Friday alleged that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Asansol, prompting him to file a police complaint.

In the complaint, BJP Asansol district secretary Abhijit Ray alleged that anti-national slogans were raised during the protest in the town's Railpar area on Thursday and demanded a proper investigation.

"I urge you to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter," Ray said in his complaint to the officer in-charge of Asansol North police station in Paschim Bardhaman district.

He maintained that a video of the alleged "Pakistan Zindabad" sloganeering was circulating on social media and stated that a copy of the clip was attached to his complaint.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also shared the video on his X handle.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the social media post, Malviya also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue.

"Mamata Banerjee has reduced West Bengal to an Islamic caliphate. Huseyn Suhrawardy, the chief architect of Direct Action Day, would be envious of what Mamata Banerjee has achieved," he wrote on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

