Back-to-back murders, clashes mar Kaliachak, police seize illegal firearms

Four murders in five days and back-to-back gang clashes marked by

indiscriminate firing have raised concerns among residents of the Kaliachak

region in Malda over its volatile underbelly.

Once known for its diverse mango varieties and high-quality silk, the Kaliachak region, which consists of Kaliachak 1, 2 and 3 blocks and has three Assembly constituencies, is home to nearly 8.5 lakh people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its narcotic and fake Indian currency (FICN) rackets and illegal arms trade concerns, the region has simultaneously witnessed remarkable academic achievements.

Students from Kaliachak have excelled in board and competitive examinations, with the region producing several doctors, engineers, teachers and police officers.

Businesses, too, have flourished, and land prices have soared.

But the recent incidents have left residents deeply unsettled as a series of violent incidents rocked the region.

On November 24, Wabaidulla Khan, 32, a coal and brick trader and Trinamool Congress worker from Sultanganj, went missing. His body was found the following morning at Katagarh in Englishbazar. His death remains shrouded in mystery.

On November 25, Azhar Ali, 60, a papad vendor, was shot dead by a group of gunmen at Fatekhani. Four people have been arrested.

On November 26, criminals fired indiscriminately at Mojampur, reportedly because of an old rivalry between a ration dealer and his opponents.

The violence escalated on November 27, when two persons — Ekramul Sheikh, 45, and Badsah Sheikh, 32 — were hacked to death during a kangaroo court convened to resolve a dispute. Both groups involved in the clash were believed to be Trinamool supporters. Thirteen persons, including four women, have been arrested.

On the same day, Mojampur witnessed a clash between two rival gangs led by Asadullah Biswas and Enarul Sheikh, both known history-sheeters. The groups battled for local domination. Police seized an illegal firearm and ammunition and arrested one person.

Residents say the violence overshadows the community’s achievements.

“Such incidents disturb us. Kaliachak is not only about crime,” said Tania Rahmat, the headmistress of a primary school and a resident of Kaliachak 2 block. “We have produced so many meritorious students and successful professionals. Crimes like these hide our brighter side and cause deep pain.”

Jahangir Alam, a medical practitioner from Kaliachak 3, echoed the sentiment:

“Peace is essential for progress. We want uninterrupted peace.”

The three Kaliachak police station areas share an international border with Bangladesh, an interstate border with Jharkhand and an interdistrict border with Murshidabad. They are also served by NH12 (formerly NH34) and three railway stations.

Police say the region’s strategic location and connectivity make it vulnerable to the trafficking of narcotics and illegal arms, activities fuelled by unaccounted money and cross-border networks.