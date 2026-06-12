Boy who found his spotlight as autistic model Baiduriyya inspires many dreams

A documentary film was recently screened in Sector V about a model who happens to be autistic. At just 16 years of age, Lake Town resident Baiduriyya Bakshi has carved a niche for himself, as was shown in the film Breaking the Frame: The Journey of West Bengal’s First Autistic Model.

The film, just a couple of minutes long, explained the boy’s journey, the obstacles he overcame, and his love for being in front of the camera. It also created awareness about autism and encouraged families to embrace the potential of children on the spectrum. Through Baiduriyya’s story, it highlighted the importance of nurturing individual strengths rather than focusing on limitations.

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The screening brought together voices from across disciplines. “Photography and film making are both my passion and profession, and this project has only strengthened that connection,” said director Soumen Das. “My next project will also feature special children, with Baiduriyya playing the lead role. Even in Dhurandhar The Revenge, they portrayed Down Syndrome (a genetic disorder) in a portion. If more directors come forward and use films as a medium to spread awareness, these talented individuals will not be left behind.”

Filmmaker Satrajit Sen praised the boy’s mother for bringing this story forward. “It is wonderful to see his mother’s courage and how she was able to nurture his interest in modelling,” he said.

A panel discussion brought together speakers like psychologist and autism expert Dr Mallika Banerjee, CEO of India Autism Center Jaishankar Natarajan, rehab psychologist Lina Bardhan, autism educator Indrani Basu, and autism awareness activist Sumitra Paul Bakshi, who is also Baiduriyya’s mother.

The panel repeatedly returned to the idea that inclusion is not an act of charity but of responsibility. Speakers discussed the importance of early intervention, emotional support, family acceptance, and representation in mainstream spaces — from schools and workplaces to culture.

“We are always fighting for ourselves, but what if we can fight for others in need? It can be a ray of light for a lot of people,” said Banerjee. “Everyone is different, and we are always accommodating for elders, for different genders, children... so why not also for the neuro-divergent? Today, about eight percent of the population comes under this category, so why not make an effort to include them too?” asked Natarajan.

Paul Bakshi, who has been Baiduriyya’s strongest supporter, was happy to see the smile on her son’s face as he saw himself on screen and heard people praising his work. “This film is about more than one boy’s journey into modelling; it is about what becomes possible when society chooses understanding over judgment and inclusion over exclusion,” said the co-founder and director of DWish Institute for Special Needs, near the erstwhile Jaya Cinema in Lake Town.

Baiduriyya Bakshi

Making of a model by braving autism

Long before the lights, cameras, shoots and public recognition, Baiduriyya Bakshi was a child learning to navigate the world in his own way. Like many autistic children, communication was a challenge for him. Everyday routines demanded patience, adaptation, and support. But alongside the challenges was something equally visible—his individuality.

“He was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Condition at the age of two after we realised his speech was not developing as expected and doctors recommended tests,” said Baiduriyya’s mother, Sumitra Paul Bakshi. “Initially, it took me three months to come to terms with the diagnosis but then we began his therapies. He has always enjoyed swimming, and we introduced yoga and karate as we wanted him to stay active and healthy. Over time, these activities became something he genuinely looked forward to.”

Baiduriyya’s affinity for performing parts emerged at a young age. He can be uncomfortable with sounds and crowds but loved being before the camera. Even before he could communicate fluently, he displayed a fascination with actor Salman Khan, often imitating his signature poses and expressions.

“We would see him standing before the mirror and mimicking his poses. He enjoyed dressing up and posing for the camera so we hired a personal photographer and started preparing for his portfolio,” Paul Bakshi added.

A turning point came in 2018 when the family travelled to Delhi to meet Pranav Bakshi, India’s first professional model with autism. The interaction provided valuable guidance and inspired Baiduriyya’s family to explore modelling seriously.

The boy completed his first major portfolio shoot at iconic locations in Calcutta including Victoria Memorial and Kumartuli. Since 2023 he has worked in several assignments, including advertisements for biscuits and coffee and has been earning pocket money.

“This journey hasn’t been easy, but we have learned the importance of patience, understanding, and staying calm,” said his grandmother Shukla Pal. “He has his challenges but is usually expressive about his needs — about what he wants to eat, where he wants to visit, or any activity he wants to pursue. He is so devoted to Salman Khan that even if I preLIFE BEYOND AUTISM: Baiduriyya Bakshi pare a dish he is reluctant to try, I simply tell him that Salman Khan enjoys eating it and he instantly agrees to give it a try. Seeing him work as a model fills us with pride.”

Despite all the praise and achievements Baiduriyya’s dreams remain simple.

“I want to meet Salman Khan one day. I am happy today and my parents are also very happy,” he said.