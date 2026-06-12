We are orphans now: Anita Mondol laments after Bidhannagar board dissolution

The deputy mayor of the now-dissolved board of councillors has alleged that she is unable to access the chamber that had been allotted to her at the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

After mayor Krishna Chakraborty tendered her resignation on June 4, civic commissioner Ravi Agarwal, who joined on May 25, has assumed the responsibility of the administrator. This effectively means the councillors are no longer in office.

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Anita Mondol, who served as the deputy mayor since February 2022 and was also the first woman chairperson of Bidhannagar Municipality when the Trinamul Congress came to power in 2010, says she had sent a representative to collect her personal belongings from her room but he was not allowed in. “All my mementoes that I received at various events are inside. Those bear my name or photograph. Those cannot be the property of the Corporation. E abar ki? Amar jinishtao amake nite debe na? Ami ki okhan theke kichhu churi kore anbo na ki? This is highly insulting,” she told The Telegraph Salt Lake bitterly over the phone on Monday.

Asked who the leader of the disbanded councillors was amid the spate of resignations, arrests and floor crossovers, she said: “Amra ekhon onath (We are orphans now)”.

When The Telegraph Salt Lake visited the first floor of Poura Bhavan on Tuesday, staffers said all three adjacent rooms, still bearing the names of Mondol, Dutta and Chakraborty in unlit holograms, had been locked by order of the commissioner.

Write to saltlake@abp.in