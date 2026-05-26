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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Calcutta High Court withdraws interim protection of TMC leader Jahangir Khan

Seven FIRs have been registered against Khan at the Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district, according to the police

PTI Published 26.05.26, 04:43 PM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File picture

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday vacated an interim protection granted to TMC leader Jahangir Khan.

Seven FIRs have been registered against Khan at the Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district, according to the police.

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Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that it would be unjust to give protection to Khan only on account of a change in the political scenario in the state and over the allegation of political vendetta levelled by him.

Justice Sen refused Khan's prayer for extension of interim protection from coercive action by the police, which was granted by the court on May 18.

Opposing Khan's plea, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar stated that the protection was granted only for Khan to participate in the repoll at Falta on May 21, the result of which was declared on May 24.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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