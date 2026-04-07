Alipurduar district administration rolls out steps for smooth polling in remote areas

The Alipurduar district administration has rolled out a series of special measures to ensure smooth polling in remote and forest-fringe areas, where connectivity gaps and wildlife threats pose unique challenges.

With the Election Commission mandating webcasting in all booths, authorities have identified 36 out of 1,250 polling stations in the district that suffer from poor mobile network connectivity. These include remote locations such as Adma and Buxa Fort, situated deep within the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

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To address the issue, the district election office has initiated discussions with multiple telecom service providers. Several meetings have already been held between the district election officer (DEO), Mayuri Vasu, and network operators to assess the feasibility and ensure internet access in these booths.

Parallelly, the administration has coordinated with the forest department and the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) to tackle other logistical challenges.

Given the proximity of several polling stations to forest areas, the threat of wild animals, particularly elephants, leopards and gaurs, remains a concern. Foresters have been tasked with identifying sensitive booths and deploying quick response teams on polling day, along with intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas.

“Mobile network providers are verifying the locations that require intervention. Foresters have assured deployment of quick response teams to handle any emergency, while regular patrolling will also be in place,” DEO Mayuri Vasu said.

The foresters are also mapping booths based on vulnerability to wildlife movement. In addition, an existing WhatsApp alert system will be used to disseminate real-time information on animal presence to ensure the safety of polling personnel.

The WBSEDCL has been directed to carry out necessary repairs to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all polling stations.

Polling in Alipurduar, along with other north Bengal districts, will be held on April 23.