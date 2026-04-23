Amit Shah directs Bengal poll battle from Salt Lake, Mamata Banerjee from Kalighat

Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee were both steering “war rooms” on Thursday, the first phase of the Assembly election, with the Union home minister tracking real-time turnout and booth-level feedback in a high-stakes electoral battle from the Calcutta suburb of Salt Lake and the Bengal chief minister from Kalighat in the heart of the city.

Mamata was accompanied by her nephew and party's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. Shah was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Bhupender Yadav who is the party’s man in-charge of the battle for Bengal.

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Sporadic clashes, intimidation and assaults on BJP candidates were reported from some pockets as Bengal recorded brisk voting in the first phase with the turnout climbing to 78.77 per cent of 3.60 crore electors by 3pm.

From early morning, Kalighat, the ruling TMC's political nerve centre, became a virtual command hub. Mamata and Abhishek monitored polling trends, district feedback and any signs of disruption, party sources said.

Armed with a dense network of local inputs, the TMC leadership was issuing instructions to district leaders, specially in sensitive pockets, reflecting what insiders described as an "extra layer of vigilance" in a fiercely contested election.

The heightened alertness comes against the backdrop of Banerjee's repeated public warnings during the campaign about EVM manipulation, with the chief minister urging voters to reject malfunctioning machines and remain watchful against any attempt at electoral malpractice.

The BJP's Salt Lake office mirrored a parallel command structure where Shah stepped in as the day's political tempo built up.

Shah arrived shortly after polling began, holding closed-door deliberations with senior leaders and taking stock of real-time feedback from constituencies.

The Union minister reviewed voter turnout patterns, reports of disturbances and inputs from booth-level workers with a particular focus on north Bengal, a region critical to the BJP's electoral calculus, sources said.

For the Trinamool the emphasis was on guarding its turf through a decentralised but tightly coordinated grassroots network, with Mamata relying on her tried-and-tested district-level machinery.

For the BJP, the strategy bore the imprint of a centralised, data-driven campaign, with Shah's direct intervention highlighting the party's attempt to micro-manage the electoral battlefield and maximise gains in key regions.