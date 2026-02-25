Protest rocks court campus over hit-and-run

Protests rocked the court campus in Siliguri on Tuesday as over 100 people, including the family members of Shankar Chhetri, 24, who had died in a hit-and-run, assembled there and held a demonstration.

They were carrying placards bearing Chhetri’s photo and the “We Want Justice” slogan. Police immediately controlled the crowd.

“We want justice for my only brother, who was killed by a speeding car, despite walking along the side of Sevoke Road. Our protests will continue, and we want an exemplary punishment for the person who is responsible for my brother’s death,” said Manu, the

deceased’s sister.

On the intervening night of February 18 and 19, Chhetri, along with a friend, was returning from a birthday party.

Around 12.35am, while they were moving along Sevoke Road, a speeding car rammed them from behind. Chhetri lost his life in the incident, while his friend, a girl, is under treatment in a critical condition at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

“She has undergone surgery and is still in a critical condition. The incident has left us stunned as they were dashed from behind, despite being on the side of the road,” said a woman who introduced herself as a relative of

the girl.

As police personnel controlled the protesters, Debangshu Palchoudhury, a Siliguri youth who was driving the car, was brought and produced in the court.

“The court heard the case, rejected the bail petition, and remanded him in police custody for four days. He will be produced again on February 28,” said Abhaypada Chatterjee, the lawyer representing Chhetri’s family.

Chatterjee pointed out that after the accident, Debangshu didn’t stop to help Chhetri and the girl.

“He was well aware that driving a car at such high speed can lead to fatal accidents. Also, he didn’t go to the police but left his car in a showroom to conceal the crime. We will fight till the end,” the lawyer added.

After the production, Manu, Shankar’s sister, said they would constantly monitor the legal proceedings. “We have full faith in the police and the law,” she said.