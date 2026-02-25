MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Cooch Behar BLO ‘hacks’ wife to death amid domestic dispute

A source said Rajdip Barua, a librarian, lived with his wife, Ambalika Sarkar, and their eight-year-old son in Mantu Das Pally, in ward 1

Our Correspondent Published 25.02.26, 07:27 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 37-year-old homemaker in Cooch Behar town was hacked to death allegedgly by her husband late on Monday.

Police have arrested the husband.

A source said Rajdip Barua, a librarian, lived with his wife, Ambalika Sarkar, and their eight-year-old son in Mantu Das Pally, in ward 1.

Barua has also been working as a booth-level officer (BLO) during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

On Monday evening, he allegedly came home intoxicated, and the couple quarreled. Barua reportedly picked up a kitchen knife and hacked his wife in the neck and chest.

Ambalika raised an alarm and collapsed. Some residents took her to the MJN Medical College & Hospital (MJNMCH), where doctors pronounced her dead.

Barua also went to MJNMCH, where a team from the Kotwali police station arrested him.

A relative of the deceased claimed that Barua is a habitual drunkard. “He would often return home intoxicated and quarrel with his wife,” said the relative.

Binod Gajmer, the deputy superintendent of police, visited the house, and it was later sealed.

“The police are trying to determine the motive behind the murder,” said a source.

