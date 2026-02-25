BJP did nothing for north: Turncoats accuse party, join Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

The Trinamool leadership in Siliguri on Tuesday presented before the media two BJP turncoats — Kurseong MLA B.P. Sharma (Bajgain) and former Alipurduar MP John Barla — who have joined Mamata Banerjee's party in recent times.

Both fumed against the BJP in the news meet held at the Darjeeling (plains) district Trinamool office in Siliguri.

Bajgain, who joined Trinamool last week, alleged that the BJP had done nothing for the region.

“We will reach out to people who are still perplexed and make them understand that the BJP has only made hollow promises and not delivered anything to this region despite winning MP and MLA seats,” said Bajgain, who was vocal against the BJP even when he was in the party.

“They gave us tickets, and we became MLAs…. it was nothing but an attempt to gag us so that we don’t make our key demands,” he said.

“I have also spoken with Anit Thapa (who heads the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, Trinamool's hill ally). I am eager to work together for the development of the hills,” he added.

Barla accused the BJP of apathy toward the tea belt.

“I was made a minister (Union minister of state in the Narendra Modi government), but I could not do anything for the tea belt because of the BJP’s policies. In contrast, the Trinamool government did a lot for tea workers, from giving land rights to crèches to health centres,” said the former MP who joined Trinamool last year. “We will tell people about the development work of the Mamata Banerjee government so that they don't vote for the BJP, which has deprived them for years."