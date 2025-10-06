PM Modi slams TMC over attack on BJP leaders, CM Mamata Banerjee hits back at Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal following an attack on BJP leaders, including MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of the state.

Both leaders sustained injuries in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Modi condemned the ruling party for the attack, saying it reflected an "absolutely pathetic" law and order situation in West Bengal.

He expressed regret that the state government appeared more focused on politics than on assisting people in distress.

Modi wrote, "The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state."

He urged BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the affected population and assist ongoing rescue operations.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee responded on X, criticising the Centre for its handling of the situation.

She stated, "I have repeatedly urged the Centre to constitute an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, but there has been no response. In addition, the lack of proper dredging and desiltation, and unilateral water releases from DVC-controlled dams have compounded the situation, resulting in avoidable tragedies."

She added, "But in times of crisis, politics must never take precedence over people’s lives. The State Government remains committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with those affected."

With inputs from PTI