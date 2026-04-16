Abhishek dares Shah 'Be in Kolkata on May 4', confident about Mamata's fourth term win

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday challenged Union home minister Amit Shah to be present in the city on the day of counting, even as he accused the BJP of intimidating party workers ahead of West Bengal polls.

"If you have the courage, be in Kolkata on the day of counting, we will see then," Banerjee said at an election rally at Bhagabanpur in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district as he expressed confidence about Mamata Banerjee returning to power for a fourth term with a strong mandate.

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Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Alleging threats from BJP leaders, he said, "We are being threatened. The home minister is saying Trinamool workers should not step out of their homes or they will be jailed. I want to tell him that no one has the courage to come here and threaten people of Bengal."

With a keen contest expected between the BJP and the TMC in the Assembly polls, Banerjee hinted at possible political retaliation. "I have prepared a list -- block by block, panchayat by panchayat. Accounts will be settled with interest and principal," he told the gathering.

The BJP in the past claimed hundreds of its workers had been killed and intimidated under the TMC rule.

He further alleged that central agencies were being used to influence the electoral process.

"Using the ED, CBI, Income Tax, Election Commission -- nothing will work. The more you malign us, the stronger we will become," Banerjee said.

Positioning the contest as a battle between "Delhi's power" and "people of Bengal", he said, "On one side are powerful institutions and leaders from Delhi, and on the other side are 10 crore people of Bengal and a woman in slippers," in an apparent reference to CM Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of insulting Bengalis by branding them "Bangladeshi" and targeting their food habits, and urged voters to give a "fitting reply" through the ballot.

Reiterating welfare assurances, he said schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar would continue, asserting that "as long as Trinamool Congress is there, mothers will keep getting Lakshmir Bhandar." He urged voters to turn out in large numbers and ensure a decisive mandate in favour of the TMC.

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