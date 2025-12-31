What exactly happened to Anjel Chakma — the 17-day struggle and tragic death

Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, died after allegedly being brutally attacked in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sons of a BSF jawan, Anjel and his brother Michael were allegedly subjected to racial slurs.

Anjel succumbed to his injuries on 26 December after struggling 17 days in hospital. Police said he suffered serious injuries to his head and back caused by sharp objects and a kadaa (metal bracelet). In a video that was widely circulated on social media and apparently recorded inside a car when Angel was still alive and undergoing treatment in the ICU, showed his younger brother, Michael recounting the horror.

Showing injuries to his head, Michael narrated how a group of intoxicated men called them "Chinki" (slang for Chinese) and attacked Anjel with a knife when they resisted their poking. Here's what unfolded on the fateful evening...



Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Joy Das