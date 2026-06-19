Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 to stream simultaneously on Netflix, YouTube

The second season of India's Got Latent, a talent show hosted by stand-up comedian Samay Raina, will premiere simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Sharing a teaser on X, Netflix India wrote, "It's SAMAY for a big reveal. Watch India's Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the promo, Raina revealed that the talent show will debut on both platforms at the same time, giving viewers an identical viewing experience.

"Viewers will have the same experience on both Netflix and YouTube," he said.

The only difference is that the Netflix version will be ad-free, while the YouTube episodes will include advertisements.

Raina also promised that the new season would remain "unfiltered". The teaser also features Raina’s friend Balraj.

The announcement comes a year after India's Got Latent found itself at the centre of a nationwide controversy. In 2025, comments made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on the show sparked widespread backlash, prompting Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube.

Earlier this month, a leaked photograph from the set of India’s Got Latent Season 2 featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari fuelled speculation about celebrity guests on the show.

Raina had first confirmed the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, which released earlier this year.

The teaser of India’s Got Latent Season 2 also hints at another upcoming collaboration between Raina and Netflix, although details of the project remain under wraps.