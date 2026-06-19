Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire, US official says after peace talks with Iran in Switzerland scrapped

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday, a US official said, after an escalation in ​fighting there jeopardised the chances of an interim agreement on ​ending the war in Iran turning into a lasting Middle ⁠East peace deal.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland planned for Friday were cancelled ​as fighting flared in Lebanon, creating new uncertainty about the timing ​of negotiations vital to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior US official said shortly before 4 p.m. Lebanon time (1300 GMT) that ​a ceasefire would come into effect then.

"We understand that after the ​exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire," ‌the ⁠official said on background, saying that negotiators for the U.S. and Qataris worked out the agreement with help from Iran.

The flareup in Lebanon, in which 18 people were killed in airstrikes and four Israeli soldiers were ​killed by Hezbollah ​militants, could ⁠weigh heavily on negotiations because ending fighting there is a condition for the broader U.S.-Iran accord.

A senior Hezbollah ​lawmaker said Iran had told the group that talks ​with the ⁠United States could not continue without a comprehensive ceasefire.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson did not mention the talks but said the United States bore ⁠direct responsibility ​for Israeli attacks on Lebanon and that ​Tehran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests.