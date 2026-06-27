Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row: Opposition steps up attack as SIT probe flags lapses, BJP hits back

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya triggered a fresh political storm on Saturday. Opposition leaders sharpened their attack on the BJP, RSS and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the alleged fraud. The BJP hit back, accusing its rivals of spreading lies even as the SIT probe into the case uncovered serious lapses in the temple's donation management system.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the alleged theft of devotees' donations "tragic" and "shameful" and demanded a thorough probe by the Uttar Pradesh government.

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"It is really tragic. People from across the country—those who believe and have faith—made donations, and now those donations have reportedly been stolen. I think it is tragic and shameful," she said.

She said the government must investigate what happened, how it happened, and why it happened.

"If people have given, women have given from their savings, from their homes, poor people have given... It's not just funds given by big corporates. These are funds collected from ordinary citizens. There was a drive to collect them," she said.

"Who's responsible? If you collected them, it's your responsibility to keep them safe," she added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also targeted the government, saying it could not distance itself from allegations involving donations made by ordinary devotees.

In a post on X, Khera wrote: "Money for the Ram Mandir did not come only from big corporations and wealthy donors.

It came from the notes carefully tucked away in spice boxes by mothers and grandmothers. It came from the piggy banks of children. It came from the poor and the marginalised, who may have given only a few rupees, but did so with immense faith and love.

The campaign to build the temple was presented as a sacred national endeavour. The government enthusiastically facilitated this campaign.

They cannot now shrug their shoulders and pretend to be bystanders when serious allegations of embezzlement and organised loot have surfaced.

This is not merely a financial scandal. It is a betrayal of faith.

The nation deserves answers."

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded the registration of an FIR and the arrest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, alleging that the BJP, RSS and VHP were trying to shield those responsible.

"Those who believe in the religion, Sanatan Dharma, and Lord Ram will not tolerate this theft and looting. The entire accountability and responsibility for this lies with the BJP, RSS, and VHP," he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said Champat Rai and Anil Mishra should be arrested.

"They have done this openly. And there are witnesses like Mahipal Singh and Dinanath Verma. Why don't you take their evidence? Record their statements," he told reporters.

Singh claimed donations had been collected from around 12.5 crore families for the Ram temple but alleged there was no accounting for the funds.

He said the Congress would raise the issue in every village, with committees being formed from the ward to the district level.

"The BJP, VHP, and RSS have collectively destroyed the traditions of Sanatan Dharma and betrayed its followers. The VHP and Sangh have nothing to do with religion or religious systems," he said.

Singh further alleged, "These people engage in land grabbing, and they are the most corrupt".

In an apparent jibe at the RSS, he added, "They have no registration, nor do they pay any taxes. Yet, such an organisation has been empowered. Their sole objective is to take over 'mathas' (monasteries) and temples."

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned the delay in registering the FIR and alleged that the main accused had been protected.

"Unfortunately, the BJP and RSS continue to shield the actual culprits. An FIR was registered only after immense public pressure…why was there such a significant delay in registering the FIR in the first place, and why was the name of the actual perpetrator omitted once it was filed? It is truly distressing that theft of donations and the misappropriation of funds belonging to the poor is occurring at the very temple whose consecration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself; the very temple around which his politics revolves, and in whose name BJP leaders seek votes…"

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also targeted the BJP over its Hindutva politics, accusing it of betraying Hindus by exploiting their religious sentiments.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, Thackeray said, "Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena (UBT) will lead such protests."

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of spreading misinformation over the alleged donation embezzlement.

"The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have had a natural aversion to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," Maurya alleged in a post on X. "Spreading lies, confusion and poison over this issue has become their favourite pastime."

Referring to the ongoing probe, he said, "After opposing the Shri Ram Temple earlier, Akhilesh Yadav and his 'lathaitwadi (strongmen) gang' are now indulging in cheap politics by unnecessarily protesting over temple donations even before the investigation is complete."

Maurya said action had already been initiated following the SIT probe.

"Following the SIT investigation, an FIR has been registered and arrests have been made. It is certain that the guilty will not be spared. But anti-Sanatan and anti-Ram forces do not refrain from displaying their malicious mindset."

Issuing a political warning, he added, "They should remember that the lotus will bloom again in 2027. Jai Shri Ram!"

The political exchanges came after the arrest of eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple. The accused were arrested after an FIR was registered on June 25 on the recommendations of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government. They have been remanded in judicial custody till June 29. Investigators have recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency from six of the accused.

SIT probe flags SOP violations

According to sources, the SIT's preliminary report found serious violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing the temple's donation management system. Mandatory measures such as frisking of staff, deployment of security guards during cash counting and preservation of CCTV footage for 180 days were allegedly not followed.

The report also found that CCTV footage was retained for only 45 days instead of the mandated 180 days. It further alleged that Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, former driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, held keys to several donation boxes in violation of the SOPs.

"Many 'hundis' were there. So cash received in those hundis whose keys were with Tinnu was swindled apparently due to laxity in implementing the SOPs. The exact modus operandi is still being established," a source said.

"The SOPs included a dress code requiring donation-counting staff to wear clothes without pockets, deployment of a guard through the Sainik Security Services (SIS) agency, regular frisking of all personnel entering and leaving the donation-counting rooms, and random checks. None of these norms was followed," the source said.

Sources said the SIT also found that donation counting in-charge and accused Subhash Srivastava was appointed on the recommendation of one of the trust's top three functionaries.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, a charge rejected by Champat Rai, who had said, "Nothing noteworthy has come to light during the ongoing internal audit."

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the three-member SIT on June 13 to investigate the allegations. Based on its preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25, leading to the arrest of eight accused.

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official said the SIT had made "strong and strict" recommendations in its preliminary report and asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was "very serious" about the matter, adding that anyone found guilty would face stringent action.