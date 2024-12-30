MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Six tourists from Assam stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall rescued

The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night

PTI Published 30.12.24, 12:47 PM
Representational image.

Shutterstock

Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night.

Police, along with locals, rescued the tourists. Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard.

Officials recommended checking road conditions and taking necessary safety measures before setting out.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

