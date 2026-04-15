Rumours triggered clashes between people and security forces in Bishnupur: Manipur home minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday said the clashes between people and security forces in Bishnupur on the previous day were triggered by unverified information and rumours.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the district on Tuesday till further orders after 10 people were injured and a car was set ablaze in clashes in Thingungei and Ningthoukhong areas as locals protested the recent bomb blast that killed two children. Security forces fired tear gas shells as tension escalated after rumours spread about the movement of "suspicious persons carrying arms".

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Addressing a press conference, the minister said, "A video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed that Kukis were present in a vehicle in Ningthoukhong. The car was stopped at Thingungei area and attacked. The occupants were Assam Rifles personnel going for an operation to seize drugs. They were rescued by state police commandos."

"There are elements that want the Imphal Valley districts to remain in a state of unrest. They don't want peace to return... They must be identified," he added.

On the bomb attack in Tronglaobi in which two children were killed on April 7, he said the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a probe is underway.

"It takes time to uncover who were behind the incident, but some suspected persons have been apprehended and a probe is underway. The CM has instructed that all accused must be nabbed. Combing operations are being carried out by both state and central forces in the hill and valley districts," he said.