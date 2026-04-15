Officials confirm inclusion of refugees, Manipur IDPs sheltered in Mizoram under the general census exercise

Refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighbouring Manipur, taking shelter in Mizoram will be included in the country's ongoing general census, according to a census official.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, officials from the Directorate of Census Operations clarified that any displaced individuals living in rented houses or relief camps at the time of the exercise will be counted.

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They emphasised that the ongoing census targeted population enumeration rather than citizenship registration.

"Since the general census is primarily a population enumeration and not related to citizenship documentation, all refugees taking shelter in Mizoram will be recorded at their respective residences or villages," Jamil, deputy director in the Directorate of Census Operations, said.

He said that it is essential to include these groups to accurately account for the state's resource consumption.

According to Home department officials, there are more than 28,000 refugees from Myanmar, about 2,300 from Bangladesh, and nearly 7,000 people from Manipur currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

The first phase of the census, covering house listing and housing data, was launched on April 1. A digital platform for self-enumeration was also made available for Mizoram residents from April 1 to April 15.

The "canvasser method" for the first phase will commence on Thursday (April 16) and will continue until May 15, according to the officials.

During this period, enumerators will visit households to collect essential information using a mobile application. They will also collect SE-IDs generated through online self-enumeration and validate the same during their field visits.

The second phase, focusing on population enumeration, is scheduled to launch in February next year.

During this phase, vital statistics, including individual's name, age, gender, caste, religion, education, language, and marital status, will be recorded, officials said.

Officials added that plans are afoot to open a brief window for online enumeration during the second phase as well.

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