Assam Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia flags poll material ‘lapses’ in Nazira constituency

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has flagged “serious lapses” in the security and handling of post-poll election materials in Nazira constituency, from where he is contesting for the fourth consecutive time.

In a letter to Assam chief electoral officer Anurag Goel on Tuesday, the sitting Nazira MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, drew attention to what he termed “severe and alarming breaches” of Election Commission (EC) guidelines in the handling, storage and security of post-poll election materials for the 97-Nazira legislative Assembly constituency.

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Referring to his visit to the Material Safety Cell on Tuesday afternoon, Saikia said rooms no. 11, 12 and 13, designated for storing election materials of Nazira and other constituencies, were allegedly not being maintained as per prescribed EC norms.

“The condition of the access points reflects serious non-compliance with established security protocols. Out of the doors inspected, only one was secured with a padlock, and even that was not properly sealed. Several doors were merely shut from the inside or fastened with simple latches, making them easily accessible,” Saikia stated.

He added that in multiple instances, doors were either single-locked or locked internally, without adherence to the mandatory double-lock system. Of the six doors across three rooms, only one was properly secured with a double-lock system, while one door containing election papers of Nazira could be opened with slight external pressure.

Saikia also pointed to the absence of a dedicated sentry post near the storage area. CRPF personnel, he said, indicated that safeguarding the election material rooms was not part of their deployment.

Citing an EC media note issued on March 9, 2017, Saikia claimed “clear violation” of EC guidelines “which mandates that strong rooms must have a single-entry point with a double-lock system, with one key held by the Returning Officer and the other by an authorised officer”.

“It further requires that all entry points be properly sealed, that strong rooms be placed under 24×7 security with CCTV surveillance, that a logbook be maintained for all entries and visits, and that candidates or their agents be allowed to affix their seals at the time of sealing. These mandatory provisions have not been complied with.”

He warned that the alleged lapses create a “significant risk” of tampering or misuse of critical election materials and sought urgent intervention, including an inquiry, improved security and action against responsible officials.