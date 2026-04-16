Samrat Choudhary takes oath as chief minister of Bihar, but PM Modi, Amit Shah absent

Samrat Choudhary was on Wednesday sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar at a low-key ceremony at the Governor’s House, with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah conspicuously absent from the event in what was being seen as a calibrated political decision.

While the occasion marked a milestone for the BJP, which has installed its first chief minister in the Mandal heartland, the absence of its top leadership was interpreted as an attempt to avoid the impression of celebrating the exit of veteran leader Nitish Kumar.

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Nitish, a prominent Mandal-era figure whose resignation as chief minister continues to be mourned by JDU leaders and cadres, is widely seen as having facilitated the BJP’s rise in the state.

Sections of the BJP had initially pushed for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. However, the leadership turned down the proposal, wary that such a move could send the wrong signal to Nitish’s support base. The decision also came against the backdrop of repeated Opposition accusations that the BJP had been plotting for long to edge out Nitish.

Among those present at the event were newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union health minister J.P. Nadda and agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. NDA allies, including Chirag Paswan and Nitish, were also present.

Choudhary, 57, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Senior JDU leaders Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Yadav were also sworn in as ministers and are set to be designated as deputy chief ministers in a role reversal for the allies. Expansion of the cabinet is likely to take place after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

In the outgoing government, the BJP had two deputy chief ministers — one of them being Choudhary — and the same arrangement has now been extended to the JDU. The development effectively signals the BJP’s assertion as the senior partner in the alliance, marking a shift after decades of operating under Nitish’s leadership.

The anticipated induction of Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar as one of the deputy chief ministers did not materialise, amid indications that he was reluctant to assume office at this stage despite pressure from within the party.

“We tried our best to convince Nishant that he should join the government, but he remained hesitant. He said his focus would be on travelling and strengthening the party and felt that becoming a minister without experience may not be well received by the public,” a JDU leader said.

The 50-year-old, who formally joined the JDU only last month, has been projected by party leaders as a future face of the organisation. However, insiders said the engineering graduate, who has so far shown limited inclination towards active politics, lacks confidence and may require more time to establish himself.

Modi congratulated Choudhary on X: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Samrat Choudhary on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar! His energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience will prove extremely beneficial for the state,” he said.

In his first remarks after taking charge as chief minister, Choudhary said he would follow the “Modi-Nitish model”. “I will immediately start working for the prosperity of the state. It should be clear that Bihar will continue to be governed on the Modi-Nitish model,” he told reporters in Patna.

Eye on prohibition

Choudhary’s elevation reignited speculation over a possible review of the state’s stringent prohibition policy. The buzz gained traction on Wednesday after JDU MLA Anant Singh publicly advocated lifting the ban, adding to calls from within the ruling NDA to reassess the law.

“Liquor should be available again,” Singh told reporters, stressing that he would take up the issue with the new chief minister.