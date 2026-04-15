'Central forces tried to check my car on way to Kolkata airport': Mamata Banerjee

A day after the TMC alleged that the Election Commission had ordered 'intrusive checks' of vehicles of its leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that central forces tried to search her car when she was travelling to Kolkata airport earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally here in Uttar Dinajpur district, Banerjee said if the central forces have the guts, they can check her car every day.

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"Central forces tried to check my car when I was going to the Kolkata airport today. If you have the guts, you check my car every day," she said.

The TMC had on Tuesday alleged that only its leaders, specifically Abhishek Banerjee, have been "singled out for intrusive checks" of their vehicles by security personnel deputed for the West Bengal Assembly elections, based on "targeted instructions" from the poll panel.

"Why are only TMC leaders being singled out for such intrusive checks while others are spared? This is a clear case of selective targeting," the ruling party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission to the TMC's allegations.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.