Rare goat-antelope herd sighted in Sikkim forest after two decades gap

Foresters in Sikkim have sighted the rare and reclusive Mishmi Takin in over two decades — a significant conservation milestone for the Himalayan state.

The Mishmi Takin (Budorcas taxicolour taxicolour) is an endangered goat-antelope native to India, Myanmar and China.

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Sources in Sikkim’s forest and environment department have said that the animal was recently spotted at Bakuchen under the Tingda reserve forest in north Sikkim. Forest officials captured the first-ever video footage of the species in the area.

“The footage documents a herd of eight Mishmi Takins, representing the largest group of the species ever recorded from this locality,” said a source.

“Historical records of the species in Sikkim are extremely limited. The present documentation represents one of the most significant confirmed records of the Mishmi Takin in Sikkim in over two decades,” the source added.

These heavily built animals have short legs, a stocky body and a deep chest. Their long, shaggy coat varies from dark blackish to golden or creamy white depending on the subspecies and season.

The species also secretes an oily substance through its skin, which acts as a natural raincoat.

Classified as “vulnerable” on the red date list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Mishmi Takin is considered an important indicator of healthy alpine ecosystems and ecological connectivity across the eastern Himalayas.

The Tingda reserve forest, around 38 kilometres from Gangtok, spans elevations ranging from 3,300 feet to over 14,000 feet above sea level, providing an ideal habitat for high-altitude wildlife.

The department described the sighting and documentation of the Mishmi Takin as a major achievement in wildlife conservation.

“This sighting underscores the success of the department’s sustained conservation efforts in protecting Sikkim’s fragile mountain ecosystems through integrated habitat protection and management,” the source said.