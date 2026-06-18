Kuki patients shifted from Imphal at night amid protests over treatment at RIMS

The three injured Kuki-Zo youths undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal were shifted to Churachandpur under tight security around midnight following sustained protests against their admission.

The youths were shifted from RIMS, a centrally administered facility in Meitei-majority Imphal West district, to Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur around 12.15am on Wednesday. The move followed protests outside the hospital seeking their transfer late Tuesday evening. Security forces had earlier fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters from the campus.

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On Tuesday night, protesters allegedly attempted to storm the hospital and hurled stones at security personnel, prompting the use of tear gas.

RIMS authorities had held talks with protesters on Tuesday evening and informed them of the proposed transfer, but the assurances failed to calm the crowd.

The protesters, including members of both Naga and Meitei communities, alleged that the patients were Kuki militants injured in a firing involving two groups near a village in Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district on Monday morning. They opposed treatment being provided at RIMS and demanded that the injured be shifted to either Kangpokpi or Churachandpur.

The firing took place in the same area from where the bodies of six abducted Naga men were recovered on June 10, 27 days after their abduction.

A Kuki-Zo civil society leader said the three youths had been shifted to Churachandpur Medical College and were in stable condition. The trio had undergone surgery for bullet injuries.

Observers said the episode reflected the challenges of maintaining law and order in matters involving the state’s divided communities. The development is also likely to strengthen demands by Kuki-Zo organisations for a separate administration, a demand opposed by Meitei groups.

While the conflict initially centred on tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, hostilities between Kuki-Zos and Nagas have also grown in recent weeks.

The three injured youths were Genlenmang Vaiphei, 15, Lunliandou Vaiphei, 20, and Paogoulal Chongloi, 18, a footballer associated with Mohun Bagan’s youth team.

Kuki-Zo organisations rejected allegations that the injured youths were militants.