Bengal pulls out Aroop Biswas meme-trick as Messi scores World Cup hat-trick

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The GOAT scored a World Cup hat-trick – not just any hat-trick, but one that created history by making him the joint top scorer in Fifa World Cups alongside Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

Commenters are busy discussing how great Messi is, but Kolkata and Bengal are busy making memes on Aroop Biswas, the former state sports minister.

Many social media users were busy from early Wednesday morning, turning the impossible into the hilarious – editing Biswas into every single frame of the match.

The reason, of course, as all of Bengal knows, was the messy affair that Leo Messy’s last visit to Kolkata had turned into. Most Messi fans have already decided that Biswas was the villain of that fateful afternoon last year.

Ergo, one widely shared post showed a marble sculpture of ancient Greek philosophers. Standing among them was Aroop Biswas himself, carved into eternity. The message was clear: Move aside Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, this is now the time for Aroop to shine.

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Another meme replaced Messi with Biswas in Argentina's iconic jersey.

The caption roughly translated to: "After scoring a hat-trick in the first World Cup match, Messi Biswas."

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One social media ninja boldly declared, "Aroop Biswas na chule eta hoto na." [Without Aroop Biswas’s touch, none of this would have happened].

Essential context, Biswas’s arm around Messy’s waist in Kolkata has been a talking point ever since. Even the Calcutta High Court has commented on it.

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"We are all blaming Aroop Biswas for the Messi fiasco. But look what his touch has done to the man. Messi scores his first World Cup hat-trick," another user spelt it out.

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At this point, the internet was shouting, if not in words, it’s all about the ‘AROOP EFFECT’

One user even put Biswas and Messi in the same match frame and said Messi surely is thanking Aroop for helping him achieve this remarkable feat.

The meme said, “By scoring a hat-trick in the very first World Cup match, Messi Biswas — brother of Aroop Biswas — has equalled Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals! Reacting to the feat, Messi said (only in the meme): 'Aroop-da's contribution to this success is undeniable!'”

Sorry, Messi, you might have won the World Cup match, but when it comes to Bengali social media warriors lampooning Aroop Biswas, you are no match.

RELATED TOPICS Messi Aroop Biswas