Buddhist scholar Robert AF Thurman, father of actress Uma Thurman, dies at 84

Robert A.F. Thurman, a prominent American scholar of Tibetan Buddhism, author and educator, and the father of actress Uma Thurman, has died at the age of 84.

His death was announced by Tibet House US, the non-profit Buddhist foundation he co-founded, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

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“We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York,” the post read.

The post also included the Tibetan Buddhist mantra Om Mani Padme Hum, which translates to ‘the jewel in the lotus’ and is regarded as the sacred invocation of Avalokiteshvara, the bodhisattva associated with compassion.

“The Thurman family requests privacy at this time,” the statement added.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost interpreters of Tibetan Buddhism in the West, Thurman spent decades introducing Buddhist philosophy, culture and teachings to Western audiences through his academic work, books and public lectures.

Born in New York in 1941 during World War II, Thurman’s life changed dramatically at the age of 20 after a car accident left him with a glass eye. The near-fatal experience prompted him to reassess his life and future.

He subsequently ended his marriage, left university and embarked on a journey that took him across the world to India, where he encountered Buddhism and converted under the guidance of the Dalai Lama.

Thurman spent three years as a Buddhist monk alongside the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader before returning to the West. He later built a distinguished academic career focused on Buddhist studies and Tibetan culture.

He was married to Swedish-German model Nena von Schlebrugge, with whom he had four children — Uma, Ganden, Dechen and Mipam Thurman. He was previously married to heiress and costume designer Christophe de Menil, and the couple had a daughter, Taya Thurman.

In addition to his academic contributions, Thurman authored and translated numerous books on Buddhism and spirituality. Among his best-known works are Inner Revolution, Infinite Life, and his acclaimed translation of The Holy Teaching of Vimalakirti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Thurman on Thursday. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Robert A. F. Thurman, an eminent scholar of Buddhism, a distinguished teacher and a lifelong friend of India. Through his works, he popularised Buddhist thoughts globally and also built enduring bridges of understanding between cultures,” Modi posted on X.

“I fondly recall our meeting in New York City a few years ago, where we had an excellent conversation. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief,” the prime minister added.

"Bob and I shared many years of warm friendship since we first met in India in the late 1960s. As a Buddhist scholar, his knowledge was truly remarkable, including his command of the Tibetan language. He devoted his entire professional life to sharing that knowledge, not only with his students, but with the wider world through his writings and teachings," Holiness the Dalai Lama said on the passing of Thurman.