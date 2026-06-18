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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

UAE sets minimum social media use age at 15, first Arab country to introduce rule

The UAE follows a host of other nations implementing similar laws regulating access to social media for children, including the UK, Australia and Malaysia

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 18.06.26, 03:19 PM
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The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children.

Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The ban means they will not be able to post content, comment, share or join public groups, the government's media office said.

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Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will be allowed to use social media platforms subject to enhanced safeguards, including age-appropriate content controls, restrictions on interaction with unknown users, screen-time management tools and parental supervision features.

The rules apply to all social media platforms operating in the UAE and require companies to implement robust age-verification measures, including digital identity checks and artificial intelligence-supported technologies. Self-declaration of age will not be accepted as a valid form of verification.

Platforms must also disable accounts created by children under 15, prevent users from circumventing age-verification systems and refrain from using children's personal data for targeted advertising or behavioural profiling.

The government said the measures were designed to address concerns over children's exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interactions, excessive social media use and the collection of personal data.

Social media companies will have up to 12 months to comply with the new regulations.

The UAE said the framework aligns with international efforts to strengthen online child protection while balancing digital access with safety.

The UAE follows a host of other nations implementing similar laws regulating access to social media for children, including the UK, Australia and Malaysia.

The move comes amid growing global concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health, online safety and screen time. Governments around the world have increasingly sought to impose age-based restrictions on social media platforms, arguing that children are vulnerable to harmful content, cyberbullying and addictive online behaviour.

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