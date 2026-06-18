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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Why not Yoga Day at Brigade ground, Calcutta HC asks; refuses order against Red Road closure

A lawyers’ association had on Wednesday moved the court against the decision ahead of the Sunday event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to attend

Our Web Desk Published 18.06.26, 12:54 PM
Preparations underway for the International Yoga Day on Red Road, in Kolkata, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Red Road will be closed to traffic, until Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a programme on the arterial road to mark International Yoga Day on June 21.

Preparations underway for the International Yoga Day on Red Road, in Kolkata, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Red Road will be closed to traffic, until Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a programme on the arterial road to mark International Yoga Day on June 21. PTI pictures.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday questioned why the International Yoga Day event in Kolkata could not be held at the Brigade Parade Ground instead of keeping Red Road shut for seven days, but refused to pass any interim order against the closure.

A lawyers’ association had on Wednesday moved the court against the decision ahead of the Sunday event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to attend.

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The court on Thursday refused any interim order on the plea challenging the prohibition of pedestrian and vehicular movement on Red Road from June 14 to June 21 for preparatory work for the Yoga Day celebrations.

Billwadal Bhattacharya, additional advocate general (AAG) of West Bengal, told the court that India would be leading the world from Kolkata on International Yoga Day.

At this, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya reportedly asked: “Would the importance have been less if it was held at the Brigade ground? Residents could get to use the road."

Red Road was reduced to one flank on Monday and has been completely shut since Tuesday, disrupting traffic in the heart of Calcutta. Mayo Road, Outram Road, Chowringhee, JL Nehru Road, Strand Road, Kingsway, Dufferin Road and Casuarina Avenue are among the stretches worst affected.

The high court directed the police to ensure alternative traffic arrangements for commuters and said the Red Road should be restored for public use immediately after the June 21 event.

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Preparations underway for the International Yoga Day on Red Road, in Kolkata, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Red Road will be closed to traffic, until Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a programme on the arterial road to mark International Yoga Day on June 21.
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Would the importance [of Yoga Day] have been less if it was held at the Brigade ground?

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