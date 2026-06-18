IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in north Bengal for next seven days, south remains dry

The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal for the next one week, though precipitation has largely eluded the southern districts despite the monsoon having officially entered the region.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurdaur and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till June 25, it said in a bulletin.

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The southern districts, however, are likely to continue to experience hot and humid weather for the next few days, it said.

Thunderstorms are likely at one or two places in some districts of south Bengal, the bulletin stated.

The Met office forecast a partly cloudy sky over Kolkata on Thursday with the possibility of rain in the evening.

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