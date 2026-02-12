No winter rain, Sikkim rations water supply as Gangtok faces acute scarcity

A rainless winter has pushed Sikkim’s water reserves to the brink, prompting the government to restrict Gangtok’s supply to a single daily cycle and threaten legal action against those wasting potable water.

Sailendra Sharma, secretary, PHE department, said that water discharges from their sources throughout Sikkim had dropped by 50 to 60 per cent in February compared to September.

“There has been no winter rainfall, and water discharges at sources have depleted by nearly 50 to 60 per cent across the state. If the situation remains the same, the March-April period could be even more critical,” said Sharma.

Data suggest Gangtok last received rainfall on November 23, 2025. Gangtok and Namchi districts have recorded 100 per cent rainfall deficits in January and February, while Gyalshing district recorded a deficit of 99 per cent, followed by 97 per cent in Mangan and Soreng districts.

Pakyong district registered a comparatively lower deficit of 55 per cent.

Following the scarcity of water, the state government has decided to rationalise water distribution in Gangtok, the largest town in Sikkim, and requested residents to conserve and recycle water as much as possible.

“For equitable distribution, we are working on a system to provide water once a day (instead of twice daily). Details, including time of distribution for different sectors and zones, will be announced once the trials are completed,” said Sharma.

Gangtok receives its water supply from the Ratey Chu river, which is located about 20km away.

Sources said that water discharge from the Ratey Chu river had gone down by 60 per cent, though an embankment had been constructed to divert water to the town. PHE officials said they couldn't divert the entire water of the river to Gangtok, keeping in mind the aquatic ecosystem.

The Sikkim PHE department has also requested residents to install float valves to curb wastage and ensure equitable water distribution. In the hills, houses lower on the slopes tend to receive more water during the same period because of differential pressure.

“Any wastages, misuse or disturbances in equitable distribution of water could invite strict actions under Sections 7,8 and 15 of the Sikkim Water Supply and Water Charges Act, 2025,” said Sharma.

Officials said that the government was also trying to draw water from the Bhusuk khola to Gangtok with funds from the Asian Development Bank. “The tenders related to this project are likely to be floated in March,” said an official.