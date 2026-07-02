Eurasian lynx recorded in Sikkim for first time on Tso-Lhamo plateau

The Sikkim forest department has reported the presence of Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx), a wild cat, in the northern parts of the mountain state.

For the first time, the wild species has been photographed in Sikkim, and it is the second photographic record of the Eurasian lynx in the entire Eastern Himalayan region, officials of the department said on Wednesday.

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According to sources, the photograph was taken in January by a camera trap installed on the Tso-Lhamo plateau in Mangan district, at a height of 5,250 metres above sea level.

The photograph was found as part of the exercise undertaken by the department in association with WWF-India to conduct long-term monitoring of snow leopards and rangelands.

“The programme monitors population trends and seasonal distribution of snow leopards and associated high-altitude species, and assesses the ecological condition of trans-Himalayan rangelands,” said a source.

In 2025, the first-ever photographic record of Eurasian lynx in the Eastern Himalayas was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The photographic confirmation of the Eurasian lynx in the Tso Lhamo plateau is a proud moment for Sikkim. It highlights the ecological significance of our high-altitude rangelands and reinforces our commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” Udai Gurung, the chief conservator of forests (wildlife), said in a statement.

He thanked Lachen dzumsa (a traditional local self-government) for facilitating access to remote areas for the work.

The Eurasian lynx, a medium-sized wild cat, is distinguished by its characteristic ear tufts and short tail, and is well-adapted to cold, high-altitude environments. During the same monitoring exercise, the presence of some other species like the snow leopard, Pallas's cat, Tibetan wolf, Tibetan sand fox, Tibetan gazelle, Tibetan argali, and southern kiang was also found on the Tso-Lhamo plateau.

“What we are documenting at Tso Lhamo is not a single species occurrence, but it is a high-altitude ecosystem of exceptional conservation value. Sustaining long-term, systematic monitoring across these landscapes is essential if we are to understand and protect what is here,” said an official.