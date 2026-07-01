19-year-old arrested in Gangtok over 'IS link' in alleged online radicalisation case

A 19-year-old was arrested in Gangtok in connection with an investigation into suspected links with the banned terror outfit Islamic State (IS), following a joint operation by the Sikkim police and central agencies based on intelligence inputs, sources said on Tuesday.

Accused Md Arju, a resident of Nam Nang in Gangtok, was arrested after investigators received intelligence suggesting that an Instagram group allegedly named “GIM (Group of Islamic Members)” was being used to circulate extremist propaganda, radicalise individuals and recruit members on behalf of the IS.

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Arju, who ran a “paan” shop near Lower MG Marg with his father, had been under the watch of central intelligence agencies for months after his alleged online interactions with suspected Pakistan-based handlers came to light.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, police searched a residence on Lower MG Marg, Nam Nang Road, where he and five family members were questioned. Five were released later.

Electronic devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets and pen drives, were seized for forensic tests.

Sources said a forensic analysis of Arju's cell phone allegedly revealed a customised app named “GIM Tool”, chats linked to the purported GIM network and conversations relating to suspected militant funding and recruitment.

The device contained communications with individuals using Indian and Pakistani phone numbers, which are currently under scanner, said sources. The police claimed encrypted chats recovered from WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and X discussed extremist ideology, recruitment and financial transactions.