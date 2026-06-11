Bhumi Pednekar visits Sikkim on state invitation to promote sustainable tourism

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar arrived in Gangtok on Wednesday on a special invitation from the state tourism and civil aviation department for a three-day familiarisation tour that will continue till June 13.

Bhumi has starred in several critically acclaimed films, including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh and the recently released Bhakshak”, where her performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and the film industry alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from her work in cinema, Pednekar is also associated with the United Nations Development Programme as an environmental advocate and actively participates in climate change awareness campaigns.

Upon her arrival in Gangtok, she was received by Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, chairperson of the department, along with other officials.

“During her stay, she will explore the diverse tourism offerings of Sikkim, experiencing firsthand the state’s breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, sustainable tourism initiatives and unique visitor experiences. Through this visit, she will help showcase the unparalleled beauty and tourism potential of Sikkim to audiences across India and around the world,” said an official.

Her visit reflects Sikkim’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, environmental conservation and responsible travel, he added.

“We look forward to showcasing the state’s breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality. Her visit is expected to strengthen Sikkim’s visibility among domestic and international travellers while highlighting the state’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism,” said the official.

T.T. Bhutia, the state tourism and civil aviation minister, has said Sikkim continues to emerge as one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations, offering visitors a unique blend of pristine nature, adventure, spirituality, wellness, culture and hospitality.

“Our department remains committed to positioning Sikkim on the global tourism map,” added Bhutia.