'Won't remain silent': Manipur CM vows action after bodies of abducted Naga men recovered

The Manipur government will not remain as a mute spectator to atrocities, Manipur chief minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Thursday, after police found the mortal remains of six people suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

Six persons of the Naga community were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

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In an official statement, the CM said the state government won't tolerate such violence, and "will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities".

"Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law," Singh said.

The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago, were released on June 9.

"After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026," the police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

These 14 Kuki people and the six Nagas were among others who were abducted following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

In a post on X, the chief minister later said: "Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of six innocent Naga villagers abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, Kangpokpi district. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

"The Government of Manipur strongly condemns this heinous act and is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The case is being investigated by the NIA. Violence has no place in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur," Singh said.

An NIA team visited the JNIMS mortuary in Imphal, after the bodies of the six men were brought to the hospital around 2 am, as part of its investigation into the killing.

Meanwhile, protesters allegedly vandalised the Naga Peoples' Front Manipur unit office at Liangmai Taphou in Senapati district late on Wednesday, after the bodies were recovered by the police.

Furniture and other office property were set afire by the agitators, officials said.

Miscreants also torched two trucks near a school in Karong area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The United Naga Council, the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, has imposed a 24-hour shutdown in parts of the state from 6 am on Thursday to protest againt the killing.