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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Manipur police recover bodies believed to be of six missing Naga hostages day after 14 Kuki individuals are released

These 14 Kuki people and the six Nagas were among others who were abducted following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13

PTI Published 10.06.26, 07:06 PM
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Women take part in a protest demanding the safe release of six missing Naga civilians, allegedly abducted by suspected armed militants following an ambush in Kangpokpi district on May 13, at Kanglatongbi village, in Imphal West district of Manipur, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. PTI file photo

The Manipur Police on Wednesday said they found the mortal remains of six people, suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostages by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

The recovery took place a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released. Welcoming this development, the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya had sought the safe release of the six Naga hostages.

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“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026,” the police said in an X post.

These 14 Kuki people and the six Nagas were among others who were abducted following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

“Necessary legal formalities are being carried out by the police, and the investigation is underway,” the police said in the post.

Officials said the mortal remains would be brought to the RIMS hospital in Imphal for postmortem examination and DNA analysis.

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