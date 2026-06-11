First made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft completes maiden test flight

India’s first domestically manufactured C-295 military transport aircraft has successfully completed its maiden test flight at the final assembly line in Gujarat, marking a major milestone for the country’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ambitions under the ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The aircraft, produced by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in partnership with Airbus at its Vadodara facility, is the first of 40 C-295 transport aircraft that will be manufactured in India for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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Confirming the successful flight, Airbus Defence said, “This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production testing process. As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test-flight advances the programme’s objective of delivering the first ‘Made-in-India’ C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force. A game-changer in the govt of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector.”

The IAF also welcomed the achievement and congratulated the teams involved in the programme.

“The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the force said.

India signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Spain in September 2021 for the procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft. Under the agreement, 16 aircraft are being supplied directly from Spain in fly-away condition, while the remaining 40 are being manufactured in India.

The Vadodara final assembly line, where the aircraft was built, was inaugurated on October 28, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The C-295 programme represents a significant step in developing India’s indigenous aerospace ecosystem, with the private sector playing a leading role in military aircraft manufacturing for the first time.

Designed as a medium tactical military transport aircraft, the C-295 will replace the IAF’s ageing Avro-748 fleet. The aircraft is capable of carrying up to 70 troops, 48 paratroopers or 24 medical stretchers and can be deployed for troop transport, cargo operations, medical evacuation and special missions.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127G turboprop engines, the aircraft features short take-off and landing capabilities, enabling operations from rugged, semi-prepared and short airstrips. This makes it particularly suited for missions in mountainous terrain and remote forward areas.

Last month, IAF Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Vadodara facility to review progress on the programme and receive updates on the development of the aircraft.

With the successful maiden test flight completed, the programme has moved a step closer to delivering the first India-built C-295 to the Indian Air Force later this year.