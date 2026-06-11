Nepal says Indian mangoes welcome, rejects reports of import ban

In an apparent U-turn, Nepal has said that it has not imposed a ban on the import of Indian mangoes and asserted that permission has been issued for the fruit's entry into the Nepalese market in response to demand and in accordance with certain regulations.

The development came days after Nepali officials said the government restricted the import of Indian mangoes that contained excessive pesticides and due to a lack of quarantine facilities in the border areas, mainly the Madhesh province.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forest and Environment said that there are no restrictions on importing mangoes from India.

The Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre under the ministry said its attention to the matter was drawn after reports regarding restrictions on Indian mangoes appeared in various media outlets and social media.

The centre has not imposed any restrictions on the import of mangoes from India, and permission has been issued for the fruit's entry into the Nepali market based on demand in pursuance of certain regulations, it said.

A large consignment of mangoes from India was halted a few days ago at the Bhittamod Quarantine check post in Madhes province due to suspected harmful pests in the fruits.

However, the consignment has now been released following the issuance of a plant health certificate from Indian authorities, said Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson at the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province.

Bhuvaneshwar Purbe, general secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders’ Association in Janakpurdham, Madhes province, earlier said halting Indian imports could lead to shortages in the domestic market.

He had advised the government to strengthen quarantine systems and allow Indian fruits to enter the Nepali market after proper quality testing, instead of imposing a complete import ban, according to The Rising Nepal daily.

According to him, though over 50 tonnes of mangoes arrive from neighbouring districts in Janakpurdham, which is later supplied to Kathmandu and other parts of the country, the local production alone may not be sufficient to meet the entire demand.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forest and Environment also said that measures are being adopted to restrict the entry of plants infected with pests.

The measures are taken under the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act 2064 Bikram Samvat in connection with the following bio-security measures, the statement said.

Measures are being taken for Indian mangoes, such as passing them through hot water at up to 48 degrees Celsius for an hour, said the centre.

Since January 2026, India has exported 149 consignments totalling 2,005 tonnes of mangoes to Nepal. In June alone, 18 consignments amounting to 266 tonnes have been shipped so far, according to the ministry.