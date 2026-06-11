Alert in Sikkim after landslide near Bhaley Dhunga in Namchi district

A major landslide occurred near Bhaley Dhunga at Yangang in Namchi district of Sikkim on Wednesday morning.

Chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) directed all departments and agencies concerned to remain on high alert, continuously assess the situation and undertake all preventive and relief measures to mitigate potential risks arising from further landslides or adverse weather conditions.

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According to official sources, the landslide had temporarily blocked the course of the Bhaley Khola, which flows below the affected area.

However, the obstruction later cleared naturally, restoring its flow.

No casualty or other damage has been reported so far.

After Tamang’s directive, Raj Kumari, the deputy Speaker and MLA of the Rangang-Yangang Assembly constituency, formed a joint assessment and monitoring team comprising representatives from different

departments and local authorities to conduct an extensive field inspection of the affected site.

“The team carried out a detailed assessment of the landslide zone, evaluated potential risks, and prepared a comprehensive report to facilitate further monitoring, planning and implementation of mitigation measures. The findings will guide the government in taking steps to deal with future incidents,” said a source.