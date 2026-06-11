Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘Maa Behen’ ranks No. 2 on Netflix global non-English films chart

Suresh Triveni's dark comedy Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, has secured the second spot on Netflix's global Top 10 non-English films list and is currently trending across 15 countries.

The film was beaten by Spanish title The Marked Woman, which topped the chart.

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Vignesh Raja's Dhanush-starrer Kara followed at No. 3, while Mexican-American film Mexico 86 and Argentinian title Risa and the Wind Phone occupied the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Released on Netflix on June 4, Maa Behen also features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles.

Reacting to the film's performance, Madhuri said the response from viewers had been overwhelming.

“What drew me to the film was its ability to tell a deeply relatable story with humour, heart, and honesty. Seeing viewers connect with these characters, their relationships, and all the kaand and kalesh (mess and chaos) that unfold along the way has been incredibly rewarding,” she said in a press note, as per Hindustan Times.

Triptii said she was particularly touched by the appreciation for one of her character's key moments in the film.

“What has touched me the most is the appreciation for Jaya's monologue when she finally lets go of her husband. That scene was particularly important to me, and I spent a lot of time preparing for it, trying to understand Jaya's emotional journey and everything she had been carrying. I'm so happy that the moment resonated with viewers the way it did,” she said.

Dharna described her experience of working on the film as unforgettable. “It's especially meaningful because Maa Behen marks my Netflix debut, and I couldn't have asked for a more incredible start,” she said.

Director Suresh Triveni said the film was conceived as an exploration of unconventional family relationships through comedy.

“From the very beginning, Maa Behen was about exploring unusual family dynamics, flawed yet deeply relatable characters, and the societal judgments that shape their lives, all through humour and chaos. We wanted to tell a story that is entertaining and can reach a wide audience,” he said.

“The love, appreciation, and conversations that Maa Behen has sparked is truly rewarding,” he added.