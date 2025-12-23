Army jawan dies after raft capsizes in Teesta river during training in Sikkim

An army jawan died after a raft capsized in the Teesta river during a training exercise in Sikkim’s Pakyong district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday during an annual rafting training programme for soldiers when the raft hit a damaged bridge structure and overturned in the river, sweeping the jawan away, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iron bridge had been damaged and collapsed into the river during the 2023 floods.

Following the accident, the army immediately launched a search operation along with a team from the Teesta Rescue Centre, he said.

The body was later recovered downstream at Tar Khola in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district and sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Rajasekhar of the 191 Artillery Regiment, he said.

The rafting exercise was being conducted between Bardang and Rangpo Mining when the mishap occurred, he said.