Nihal Sarin dedicates win to late grandpa after Tata Steel Chess India rapid triumph

The last three days have been a roller-coaster ride for Nihal Sarin.

India’s grandmaster was a last-minute inclusion to the Tata Steel Chess India after world champion Dommaraju Gukesh pulled out.

He had an unimpressive first three rounds, but Thursday onwards, it was great going.

Three wins on Thursday; two draws (including one against Viswanathan Anand in the ninth and final round), and a full point on Friday saw him win the rapid section at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. But Nihal was not in the mood to celebrate as his maternal grandfather, someone he was very close to, died on Thursday.

“I am very emotional right now. My grandfather (AA Ummar), who introduced me to chess, passed away last night (Thursday). He was very ill for the past one and a half years. He was the reason I got into chess. He was always supportive of me. I dedicate this win to my grandfather,” Sarin told a news conference.

Sarin logged 6.5 out of a possible 9, while Anand came second with six points.

Arjun Erigaisi, a double bronze medallist in the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in Doha last month, finished third with five points.

Sarin was richer by $10,000.

The 21-year-old Sarin came to the tournament when nobody expected him to be the winner. He, however, said that did not mean he was under no pressure to perfom. “I don’t know really. I didn’t really think about this. I was basically relaxing. When I was at the (chess) board I was just trying to give my best effort. That’s all I can say. Things fortunately worked out for me.”

Talking about his plans for the year, Sarin said he has not given it a thought yet since there are hardly any tournaments for him in the next four to five months.

In the Women’s section, Kateryna Lagno finished first.