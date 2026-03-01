Alyssa Healy signs off from ODI cricket with 158 in Australia’s 3-0 series sweep over India

Alyssa Healy brought down the curtain on her ODI career with a commanding 158 as Australia women's cricket team completed a 3-0 sweep of India women's cricket team, winning the third and final match by 185 runs on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Australia piled up 409 for seven, their highest score against India. Healy set the tone early and stayed till the 33rd over, controlling the innings and punishing anything short or wide.

She found steady support from Beth Mooney, who remained unbeaten on 106. Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield early, but Healy and Georgia Voll added 134 runs for the second wicket.

Voll scored 62 off 52 balls before Healy stitched another big stand, this time a 145-run partnership with Mooney, which took the game firmly away from India. Healy’s 158 came off 98 balls and included 27 fours and two sixes.

It was her eighth ODI hundred, scored in her 126th and final match in the format. She finishes with 3,777 runs, eight centuries and 19 half-centuries. Healy will play her last international match in the pink-ball Test against India in Perth from March 6.

Late cameos from Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey pushed Australia past the 400 mark. For India, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani picked up two wickets each, though Charani conceded over 100 runs.

The chase never took off. Smriti Mandhana fell in the second over. Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues tried to rebuild with a 54-run stand, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Rodrigues top-scored with 42, while Rawal made 27.

Harleen Deol failed to convert her start and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 25 before being dismissed lbw. With the required rate climbing, the middle order struggled to keep up.

A late partnership between Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana added 63 runs for the eighth wicket, but the gap was too wide. India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs.

Rana, brought into the side for the match, stood out for India with figures of 2 for 66 and a patient 44 with the bat.

India had lost the first two ODIs by six and five wickets. They had earlier won the T20I series 2-1, but Australia now lead the multi-format series 8-4 on points.

The overall winner will be decided through the points system, with two points for each ODI and T20I win and four points for the Test.