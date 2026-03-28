Tiger Woods faces DUI charges after Florida crash, fourth high-profile incident in career

Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-time major champion was later released after spending eight hours in jail, as required under Florida law before posting bail.

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Authorities said Woods had been overtaking a work truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back of it, causing his vehicle to roll onto its driver’s side. He crawled out of the passenger door before officers arrived.

DUI charges, test refusal and investigation

Woods was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanours.

A breathalyser test showed no trace of alcohol, with investigators believing the impairment was drug or medication-related. Woods refused to take a urine test, which carries a separate charge under Florida law.

Neither Woods nor the other driver was injured in the crash.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene.

Trump reacts to incident

Donald Trump reacted to the news, saying: "I feel so badly. There was an accident. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man."

Second DUI arrest, history of crashes

This marks the second time Woods has faced DUI-related charges. In 2017, he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving after admitting to taking prescription painkillers.

Friday’s crash is at least the fourth auto-related incident involving Woods over the past two decades.

Previous major accidents

2021 California crash: In February 2021, Woods survived a high-speed rollover crash in Los Angeles County that left him with severe leg injuries. Authorities said he was driving between 84 and 87 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit. No charges were filed.

Doctors said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula in his lower right leg, requiring rods, screws and pins. He spent months immobilised and later said the possibility of amputation "was on the table."

2009 fire hydrant incident: In November 2009, Woods crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a tree near his Florida home. He suffered facial injuries, and the incident drew widespread media attention.

Injury struggles and recent return

Woods’ career has been marred by injuries, including multiple back surgeries, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures and chronic knee problems.

He had recently returned to competitive golf, representing his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals match earlier in the week — his first appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

He has not confirmed whether he will compete at the upcoming Masters in Augusta starting April 9.

Career achievements and legacy

Widely regarded as one of golf’s greatest players, Woods has won 15 major championships — second only to Jack Nicklaus — and 82 PGA Tour titles, a record he shares with Sam Snead.

His achievements include five Masters titles, three U.S. Opens, three British Opens and four PGA Championships. He also spent a record 683 weeks as world number one.

Woods remains the only golfer to hold all four major titles simultaneously, a feat known as the “Tiger Slam,” achieved across the 2000–2001 seasons.

His 2019 Masters victory is widely considered one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.