Mohun Bagan drop points as Inter Kashi secure resilient draw at Salt Lake Stadium

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Inter Kashi in their ISL 12 match at Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, Mohun Bagan were unable to breach a disciplined Inter Kashi defence, as both sides settled for a point.

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The result takes Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with leaders East Bengal, but behind on goal difference.

The result sets up a crucial Calcutta Derby on Sunday, which would be the title decider for all practical purposes.

Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points. Mohun Bagan's Deepak Tangri was adjudged Man of the Match.

The Mariners made a lively start with midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad testing the Inter Kashi defence early on, but his two attempts in quick succession couldn't find the target.

Inter Kashi had a chance to take the lead in the ninth minute and disrupt Mohun Bagan's rhythm. An early opening fell to Mohammed Asif after a clever move involving Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevicius, and Sergio Llamas, but his effort drifted narrowly wide.

Mohun Bagan gradually assumed control, with Sahal orchestrating play in the midfield. The home side created half-chances through Sahal and Robinho, but Inter Kashi's compact defensive shape ensured clear opportunities remained scarce.

Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings tried to find a rhythm but lacked the final touches.

The first half ended goalless, with Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession but failing to register a meaningful test for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera responded at the break with attacking changes, introducing Liston Colaco and Jamie Maclaren in search of a breakthrough. The Mariners increased their intensity, with Dimitri Petratos and Maclaren linking up well in advanced areas. But the score remained static.

For Inter Kashi, the result comes as a positive sign as they cope with the departure of Antonio Habas.