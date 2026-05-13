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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 May 2026

Jasprit Bumrah maintains top spot in ICC rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill feature in top 10

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot

PTI Published 13.05.26, 04:28 PM
Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill PTI pictures.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters respectively with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.

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Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.

It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Test Ranking Jasprit Bumrah Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill
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